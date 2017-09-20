Kimball Farms Lifecare Hosts ‘Not in Our Town’ Film Showing Oct. 4

LENOX — Kimball Farms Lifecare in Lenox will host a showing of a Not in Our Town documentary on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to (413) 637-7000 by Monday, Oct. 2.

The film, Light in the Darkness, is a documentary about a community response to a hate crime in Patchogue, Long Island. After the film showing, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Gwendolyn Van Sant of Multicultural Bridge. The panelists include Eleanore Velez, chair of Berkshire Communty College’s Multicultural Center; Liliana Bermudez, Latin-American community activist; Charles Park, director of the Immigrant Oral History Project; Steve O’Brien, chief of the Lenox Police Department; and Chris Tucci, co-director of the Railroad St. Youth Project. Audience members will be invited to stay for small group conversations.

Not In Our Town is a national project that uses documentary film, new media, and organizing to stop hate, address bullying, and build safe, inclusive communities.