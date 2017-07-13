SPARK to Offer Information Session on Upcoming Launch Class

HOLYOKE — Do you know someone who wants to start a business? SPARK will present a Launch class information session on Monday, July 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center, 100 Bigelow St., Holyoke.

Attendees will learn more about SPARK and the partners it works with, and get an overview of the application process and course curriculum to see if it’s a fit. They will also hear about what kinds of opportunities are available for graduates of the program, including grant opportunities and technical assistance.

If you or someone you know is interested in starting a business and would like to learn what SPARK has to offer, register by clicking here. The next Launch class starts on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and the deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 1. Contact SPARK at info@sparkholyoke.com or (413) 534-3376 with any questions.