L&A Fine Men’s Shop to Host Ribbon Cutting on April 19

SPRINGFIELD — L&A Fine Men’s Shop, located at 159 State St., Springfield, will host a ribbon cutting and open house on Thursday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Audrin Desardouin and Lillian Ortiz, husband-and-wife co-owners, opened the store in December and have been investing in inventory and undergoing training to become an official minority-owned business.

Desardouin came to the U.S. from Haiti when he was 21 years old. A U.S. citizen, he has lived in New England for the past 30-plus years. Ortiz, who was born in Connecticut, is Puerto Rican. She works at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester as vice president of Enrollment and Student Engagement and Community Connections.

Desardouin owned a men’s clothing store in Norwich, Conn. for 15 years. He is excited to be a business owner in Springfield now, working with men to improve their style. “I saw an open space in Springfield, and with MGM opening in the fall, I thought it would be a great opportunity,” he said. “It was my dream to own my own store again.”

Added Ortiz, “we are absolutely excited to be part of the downtown revitalization. We see a lot of opportunity.” She explained she lived in Springfield for about six years when she was younger and had always wanted to come back to be a part of the community.

On the corner of State and Maple streets, the building is owned by Brian Gibbons, contractor and owner of Brican Inc., an engineering and consulting firm. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call (413) 306-5604.