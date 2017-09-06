Labor & Employment Law Symposium Slated for Oct. 5

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. will hold a Labor & Employment Law Symposium on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel.

“The past year has brought significant changes in labor and employment law, and employers need to be aware of these changes; not knowing the law is no excuse for not following it,” said attorney Timothy Murphy, a partner at Skoler Abbott. “We are offering this symposium to provide local and regional HR professionals and employers with the latest developments, and to help them prepare for what’s coming next.”

The symposium is geared toward human-resources professionals and business owners. Topics and presenters will include:

• “Labor Law Update: Change Is Coming,” by Murphy and attorney Ralph Abbott Jr., Skoler Abbott;

• “Massachusetts’ New Pay Equity Law and the Effects of Implicit Bias in the Workplace,” by attorney Kimberly Klimczuk, Skoler Abbott;

• “Top Ten Wage & Hour Mistakes Made by Employers,” by attorney John Gannon, Skoler Abbott;

• “Insurance Coverage in Employment Litigation: Limiting Your Risk & Knowing Your Rights,” a panel discussion with attorney Marylou Fabbo, Skoler Abbott; Miriam Siegel, director of Human Resources, Springfield College; and William Trudeau, president, Insurance Center of New England; moderated by attorney Amelia Holstrom, Skoler Abbott;

• “After Barbuto: Strategies for Addressing Drugs in the Workplace,” by attorney Erica Flores, Skoler Abbott; and

• “How You Should (and Shouldn’t) Conduct a Workplace Investigation,” by Holstrom and attorney Susan Fentin, Skoler Abbott.

Attendees will be able to select three of six breakout sessions, and the symposium will close with an overall question-and-answer session. The symposium has been pre-approved by the HR Certification Institute for five hours of general recertification credit toward PHR and SPHR recertification.

The cost to attend is $99 per person and includes continental breakfast and lunch. Registration is available at skoler-abbott.com/trainingprograms.