Landlord/Tenant Forum Slated for Today at Mason Square Branch Library

SPRINGFIELD — The Hampden County Bar Assoc. and the Hampden County Legal Clinic, in conjunction with the Springfield City Library, will be holding a Landlord/Tenant Forum today, Aug. 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mason Square Branch Library, 765 State St., Springfield.

This is a free opportunity and open to anyone in need of legal advice on a housing matter. Local attorneys will discuss apartment leases, 14- or 30-day notices to quit, evictions, rental disputes, and other matters concerning residential landlord/tenant issues. In the later portion of the program, a volunteer attorney will meet with audience members privately to discuss their questions discreetly. Pizza and juice will be served.