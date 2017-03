HOLYOKE — The public is invited to the second annual Art Show at LightHouse Holyoke on Friday, April 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The lobby of the STEAM Building at 208 Race St. in Holyoke will be once again transformed into a professional gallery space, complete with delicious offerings from Whole Foods. Thanks to the support of the STEAM Building, this is a free event, and is not a fund-raiser — just a chance to connect and appreciate the work of LightHouse’s many talented students.