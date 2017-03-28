Linguist, Author Noam Chomsky to Speak at UMass Amherst April 13

AMHERST — The noted linguist, philosopher, author, and political activist Noam Chomsky will speak at the Mullins Center at UMass Amherst on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Chomsky’s presentation is titled “Prospects for Survival.” His visit is sponsored by the UMass Amherst Political Economy Research Institute and is being presented as part of the celebration for the inauguration of the newly constructed Crotty Hall. Crotty Hall is the new home of the UMass Amherst Department of Economics. It is also the first net-zero-energy building to be constructed at UMass Amherst.

Institute professor emeritus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Chomsky is the author of hundreds of books, essays, and articles on topics such as linguistics, war, politics, and mass media, including the seminal 1967 essay “The Responsibility of Intellectuals” and his most recent volume, “Who Rules the World?”