Log Cabin to Host Wedding for Couple Impacted by Hurricane Irma

HOLYOKE — High-school sweethearts Joseph Alvarado and Sandra Colon spent more than a year planning their dream destination wedding in Puerto Rico. What they didn’t plan on was Hurricane Irma. The storm struck the day after the couple arrived on the island to begin their final preparations.

The couple and their two children were unharmed, but the wedding venue was destroyed. Everything, including the vendors, had already been paid for. They knew it was money they would never get back.

When they returned to Springfield, a friend nominated them for the Lia Auto Group and Western Mass News “Surprise Squad,” a local effort that helps deserving individuals and groups. When Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin and Delaney House, heard the story, he offered to host the wedding at the Log Cabin free of charge.

“I was very moved by the story,” Rosskothen said. “After everything they’ve been through, helping Joseph and Sandra have their dream wedding is something everybody here feels very good about. We’re very excited to be a part of it.”

Alvarado and Colon are thrilled to be having their big day at the Log Cabin on Saturday, April 14. Meanwhile, their Puerto Rico dream will be fulfilled on their honeymoon. In addition to enjoying the beauty of the island as a married couple, they plan to devote time toward rebuilding efforts. In lieu of gifts, they are asking their guests to donate to the Puerto Rico relief fund.