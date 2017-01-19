‘I Love Wine’ Event on Feb. 10 to Benefit Wistariahurst

HOLYOKE — “I Love Wine,” the popular annual wine-tasting event, returns to Wistariahurst on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees can sample fine wines from around the world in the elegant atmosphere of Wistariahurst. Light refreshments will be served.

Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are limited, so advance purchase is strongly encouraged. Tickets may be purchased online at www.wistariahurst.org.

The event is sponsored by Historic Holyoke at Wistariahurst, and fine wines are provided courtesy of Liquors 44.