Lunch & Learn Event on Oct. 4 to Focus on ‘Grand Bargain’

WESTFIELD — The Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, and West of the River Chamber invites the public to a Lunch & Learn event on Thursday, Oct. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Storrowton Tavern Carriage House, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield.

Rick Lord, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM), will offer a barometer of the region’s business climate and the historic ‘grand bargain’ legislation that may have profound effects on business and employees.

Tickets cost $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Call (413) 568-1618 or e-mail [email protected] for sponsorship information, registration, or questions.