Lunch ‘n’ Learn Focuses on the ‘Trump Effect’

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser will present a talk on how the Trump Administration mandates could potentially affect employers at the Springfield Regional Chamber Lunch ‘n Learn on May 10, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lattitude restaurant, 1338 Memorial Ave., West Springfield.

Attorney Amelia Holstrom will discuss recent developments and her predictions about what may happen at both the state and federal levels under the new Administration and what it could mean for employers.

Holstrom will talk about what is happening with the Affordable Care Act and steps Massachusetts may be taking while the issue is sorted out at the federal level; the potential for paid family leave both at the state and federal levels; and her predictions regarding trends in the enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requirements, including the new EEO-1 requirements.

She will also address what employers should be watching for relative to medical marijuana and what an employer’s current legal rights are, and her predictions for labor relations developments under the new National Labor Relations Board.

Reservations for the Lunch ‘n Learn are $25 for members ($30 at the door) and $35 for general admission ($40 at the door) and include networking, lunch, presentation and question and answer session.

Reservations may be made online at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com or by contacting Jessica Hill at hill@springfieldregionalchamber.com.