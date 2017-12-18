LUSO Credit Union Announces Results of Two Charitable Efforts

LUDLOW — LUSO Federal Credit Union recently wrapped up its annual Toys for Tots and letters to the troops drive. Due to the generosity of the community, 373 toys were donated, including 55 toys from LUSO. The credit union thanks members for their donations, as well as the students who crafted 1,092 heartfelt greetings for service members.

LUSO also presented Dr. Steven Schonholz, Leonor Salvador, and Robyn Hersey of the Pink WAY and Michelle Graci of Baystate Health Foundation (for Rays of Hope) with a donation of $10,000 for breast-cancer community support and research. This donation was made possible due to generous business donors who helped provide calendar prize giveaways for 60 days, as well as the support of LUSO’s members. This year’s donations brings breast-cancer support and research donations to $40,000 over the last five years.