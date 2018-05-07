LUSO Federal Credit Union Announces Two Promotions

LUDLOW — LUSO Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Stephanie Rodrigues to senior branch supervisor and Anna Dias Vital to lead VIP banker.

In her new position, Rodrigues will be responsible for overseeing the teller line, member service representatives, and new account openings in the credit union’s Wilbraham branch, as well as meeting branch goals, holding staff meetings, and mentoring personnel. Rodrigues joined LUSO as a member service representative in 2013 and most recently served as head of consumer lending for both the Ludlow and Wilbraham branches.

“Stephanie started working for LUSO while still in high school, and has grown as both an individual and in her position here at the credit union,” said Jennifer Calheno, president and CEO of LUSO Federal Credit Union. “She has already proven herself as an asset to our organization, and we look forward to helping her grow and develop further with us.”

Vital has nearly two decades of experience in finance. She worked in the controller’s office of Western New England University before joining LUSO in 2016. In her new role as lead VIP banker, she will oversee the teller line at the credit union’s Ludlow branch and will be responsible for cross sales, managing member satisfaction, and day-to-day operations.

“Anna has been an invaluable member of our member-services team and will be a huge asset to the credit union as we continue to grow and develop relationships in the communities we serve,” said Calheno. “Anna is a well-recognized and trusted member of our community. We are confident that both she and Stephanie will continue to be great representatives for LUSO.”