Lynn Citarella Accepts New Role at HUB International New England

EAST LONGMEADOW — HUB International New England, a division of HUB International Limited, a leading global insurance-brokerage, risk-advisory, and employee-benefits firm, announced that Lynn Citarella recently accepted the position of account manager, small commercial accounts in the East Longmeadow office.

In her new position, Citarella is responsible for the day-to-day management and servicing of small-business accounts, including, but not limited to, processing renewals, preparing summaries of insurance, verifying policy and policy-change information, recommending appropriate coverage options and changes, and meeting sales goals.

Citarella has been an employee of HUB International for more than 22 years and is a designated certified insurance counselor. Over the course of her career at HUB, she has held positions in the fields of information technology and mergers and acquisitions and has worked in various HUB offices in Connecticut and Eastern Mass.

HUB International New England also announce that Monique Matz, a commercial lines account manager in the East Longmeadow office, recently earned her property and casualty licenses.