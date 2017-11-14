Lynn DeNucci Recognized by Working Mother Magazine

SPRINGFIELD — Lynn DeNucci, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch in Springfield, was named to the 2017 “Top Wealth Advisor Moms” list by Working Mother magazine, the first list of its kind to recognize working mothers in the financial-advice field. Advisors were judged on a number of factors, including assets under management, industry experience, compliance records, and client retention.

DeNucci, a graduate of Brown University, has nearly 25 years of experience helping families, individuals, and business owners manage wealth and achieve their financial goals.