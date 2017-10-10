Main Street Hospitality Group Grows Its Berkshires Portfolio

STOCKBRIDGE — Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group, announced the addition of a sixth hotel into the company’s portfolio with the acquisition of the Briarcliff Motel in Great Barrington.

“The addition of this property to the Main Street family reinforces our commitment to the Berkshires as stewards of a 50-year legacy of hospitality in the region,” said Eustis. “The Briarcliff is a perfect fit to our portfolio and an ideal complement to its sister hotels, and we are so grateful to Richard and Clare Proctor for entrusting its future with Main Street.”

Main Street Hospitality took ownership of the 16-room, 1960s-era Briarcliff Motel, located at 506 Stockbridge Road, earlier this month.

“Since Richard and I opened Briarcliff in 2011, we have found the Berkshires to be a great place to live and run a small, independently minded business, and we’re filled with gratitude to the many people we’ve met who have encouraged and helped us along the way,” said Clare Proctor. “It’s time for the next big step, both for us and for the Briarcliff, and we are delighted to be passing the place into the hands of Main Street Hospitality: a company who will continue to shepherd it forward under Sarah Eustis’ passionate leadership.”

The acquisition was financed by Lee Bank of Great Barrington, Eustis noted. “Lee Bank is a valued partner to Main Street Hospitality, and we appreciate the confidence their employees have in our business.”

Main Street Hospitality includes six properties, 275 rooms, and 350 employees in Western Mass. Its footprint now expands from its affiliate property Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield in the southern part of the county, to the Briarcliff in Great Barrington, through Stockbridge, home of the flagship Red Lion Inn and Maple Glen at the Red Lion Inn, to centrally located Hotel on North in Pittsfield and further up county to the Porches Inn at MASS MoCA in North Adams.

“Independent hoteliers are facing so many new challenges in managing and marketing their properties, especially in the face of growing competition from shared-economy companies like Airbnb and a proliferation of brands,” said Eustis. “As we to continue to evolve as an operator and developer of independent hotels both within and outside of the Berkshires, we’re finding a rich pipeline of opportunities to grow the Main Street portfolio further.”