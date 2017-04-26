Main Street Hospitality Unveils $1 Million Kitchen at Red Lion Inn

STOCKBRIDGE — After nearly a nearly a two-month-long construction project, Main Street Hospitality will unveil the new, 1,600-square-foot kitchen at the Red Lion Inn with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 27 at 3:30 p.m. Open only to hotel guests with a select menu since late February, the dining room at the historic hotel has reopened to the general public with new seasonal menus.

The new kitchen represents the third significant renovation project at the hotel in the last 10 years, and brings a much-improved dining experience. Among the necessary improvements that preserve and reinforce the historic building are enhanced work-flow measures for kitchen and wait staff, integration of the bake shop into the renovation, and steps to ensure the dining operation is greener and more ecologically friendly.

At the ceremony, Main Street Hospitality executives Nancy Fitzpatrick, owner and chairwoman, and Sarah Eustis, CEO, will join other key figures from Main Street, the Red Lion Inn, and its partners in the project: Lacey Thaler Reilly Wilson Architecture and Preservation, LLP of Albany, N.Y., and David J. Tierney Jr. Inc. of Pittsfield. Kitchen tours and light refreshments will be available.