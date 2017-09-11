Main Street Hospitality Welcomes Donald Hebert as VP of Finance

STOCKBRIDGE — Main Street Hospitality Group recently welcomed Donald Hebert, a seasoned financial manager with more than 25 years of experience, as the company’s newly appointed vice president of finance.

“Donald’s extensive experience in the financial world will provide great insight for Main Street,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality. “He brings seasoned financial acumen and deep industry knowledge, and he truly appreciates the values we uphold at Main Street.”

Hebert is responsible for all aspects of Main Street’s financial health, management and reporting, including insurance and banking oversight and relationships. In addition, he will lead in developing and implementing financial growth strategies across the board.

Most recently, Hebert served as the CFO, director of corporate finance, and treasurer for Trapp Family Lodge, where he was the senior manager of the accounting, IT, and human-resources functions; assisted in attracting investors for new business ventures; and was actively involved with executive management in accruing capital for the construction of a new, multi-million-dollar brewery.

Prior to that, Hebert was CFO of Bowden Hospitality Management Group, where he managed accounting, financial systems, and back-office functions for full-service hotels, including national brands such as the Holiday Inn, Hampton Inn, Radisson Hotel, and Homewood Suites. Over the span of his career, he also has served as CFO for telecommunications and aerospace firms in New England.

Hebert is a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono and has a MBA degree from St. Joseph’s College in Windham, Maine.