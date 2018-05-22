Main Street Hospitality Welcomes Robert Mickey

STOCKBRIDGE — Robert Mickey joined the Main Street Hospitality team as senior director of Regional Operations and general manager of the Red Lion Inn.

Mickey brings 20 years of hospitality experience to Main Street Hospitality, including extensive operational and management expertise. His tenure at Old Edwards Hospitality Group in Highlands, N.C. was preceded by work at other prominent properties throughout the Southeast, including the Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. as vice president of Guest Relations. He also served as director of Room Operations at the Sea Island Co. in St. Simons Island, Ga.

In his new role at Main Street Hospitality, Mickey will focus on leading operations at the Red Lion Inn and provide oversight and support to Main Street Hospitality’s Berkshires properties, including Porches Inn at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Hotel on North in Pittsfield, and Briarcliff in Great Barrington.

“We’re so delighted to welcome Robert to our growing team of management executives, and for this role it was important to us to tap someone well-versed in historic properties,” said Sarah Eustis, CEO of Main Street Hospitality Group. “Robert’s experience working with iconic destination hotels … makes him an ideal fit to manage the continued evolution of our Berkshires properties.”