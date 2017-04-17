Manghan Appointed Financial Advisor at PeoplesFinancial

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank announced the appointment of Kevin Manghan to Infinex Financial Advisor, PeoplesFinancial and Insurance Services.

Manghan possesses more than 29 years of financial planning and investment experience. He will be responsible for providing financial planning and investment portfolio planning to bank customers. PeoplesFinancial and Insurance Services offers access to a wide array of investment and insurance options through Infinex Investments Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Products include mutual funds, annuities, retirement and pension plans, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and 529 college savings plans.

“Kevin is not only a knowledgeable financial advisor, he is also an attentive one,” stated Sheila King-Goodwin, senior vice president, Retail, PeoplesBank. “What that means is he not only knows investing, but he is also great at identifying his clients’ needs and appetite for risk and then putting together a plan to match them.”

Manghan holds a bachelor of Science degree from Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y., and is a certified financial planner. He served for more than 20 years on the board of directors for the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation and Business Assistance Corporation. He also volunteered to coach a variety of youth sports teams.