Marcotte Ford to Break Ground on New Sales and Service Facility

HOLYOKE — Marcotte Ford Sales will break ground today, Oct. 20, on its new, $8 million facility located at 1025 Main St. in Holyoke. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to noon, with refreshments to follow.

The project will bring Marcotte Ford’s sales and service operations into an all-new, state-of-the-art building that will include Ford Motor Co.’s new Trustmark. Upon completion, the project will add 10 new job opportunities in Holyoke.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will showcase a brand-new showroom with indoor delivery areas, administrative and business development centers, as well as a customer waiting lounge. Marcotte Ford’s Rental Department will also grow. Additionally, the Service Department expansion will include a double-door drive-thru, air-conditioned shops, new equipment, as well as 24 bays and a dedicated inspection bay to better serve customers. The popular LugNutz Cafe will also have a dedicated space to enhance the overall experience.

When construction is completed, Marcotte’s full campus will showcase 48 bays at three locations on Main Street to serve the needs of retail and commercial customers as it has been doing for more than 55 years.