Mark Fulco Named President of Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD — Mark Fulco has been named president of Mercy Medical Center, effective October 9. In this role, he will be responsible for the operational performance of the hospital; provide leadership in the execution, management, financial performance, and oversight of all hospital operations; and explore opportunities for growth through strategic development initiatives.

“Mark is a highly respected, highly engaged healthcare leader with extensive experience in various areas of hospital operations. We are certain he will not only help sustain our rich legacy of providing high-quality care with a compassionate touch, he will also help us reach new levels of service to our community,” said John Sjoberg, board chair of Mercy Medical Center.

Fulco returns to Mercy after spending the past two years at Trinity Health’s corporate office in Livonia, Mich., where he served as system vice president for Health Ministries and System Office Communication Interface. Reporting to the president and chief operating officer of Trinity Health and group executive vice presidents, he provided operational leadership in developing and communicating deployment of initiatives, served as the communication liaison between regional CEOs and the system office, coordinated several operations leadership councils, and led several special projects, including the creation of operations reports and updates to the Trinity Health operating model.

“Mark is a strong, strategic leader with deep ties to health care in New England, and we are pleased he’s returning to Springfield to lead our ongoing transformation to people-centered care,” said Ben Carter, executive vice president for Trinity Health.

Fulco first joined the Mercy team in 2005 as senior vice president of Strategy and Marketing and a member of the senior leadership team. In 2015, he was additionally named chief transformation officer to reflect his growing list of responsibilities around population-health management and value-based contracting.

During his decade at Mercy, Fulco was instrumental in the success of several important initiatives, such as creation of the Mercy Care Alliance clinically integrated network and the Accountable Care Organization of New England. He also served as Mercy’s Integration Management Office lead for the CHE-Trinity consolidation and played a key role in building the partnership that resulted in Saint Francis Care joining Trinity Health.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark back to Mercy Medical Center. He is a visionary leader with unparalleled business acumen, exceptional creative ability, unwavering dedication to our mission, and tremendous enthusiasm — traits that will undoubtedly serve us well as he takes on this important role,” said Christopher Dadlez, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.

Prior to joining Mercy, Fulco served as vice president of Strategic Marketing and Business Development for Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn. His previous roles include serving as president of a healthcare-management-services organization and as senior vice president of a national disease-management company.

Fulco is the recipient of the 2010 American College of Healthcare Executives Management Innovation Poster Session Award for “A Successful Micro-Accountable Care Organization as a Model for Evolving Payment Reform in Massachusetts.” A former member of the board of the Springfield Performing Arts Development Corp. and the board of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Conn., he is a USA Hockey official and member of the officiating instructor staff.

Fulco holds a master’s degree from the Barney School of Business and Public Administration at the University of Hartford, where he was a Woodruff fellow, and a bachelor’s degree from Clark University, where he was a Travelli scholar.