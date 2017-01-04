Mary Ann’s Dance and More to Host Girls’ Day Out Jan. 15

EASTHAMPTON — Mary Ann’s Dance and More, a local dance-apparel store, will host a Girls’ Day Out on Jan. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate surviving the holiday season.

Girls’ Day Out is hosted by Denise Sacharczyk, independent Paparazzi Accessories consultant, and Mary Ann Hanlon, independent Young Living Essential Oils distributor. The afternoon is an open-house format of making and taking pampering products using essential oils as well as enjoying the abundance of jewelry and accessories to enhance beauty.

Attendees are asked to RSVP to (413) 282-0054 so that ample supplies are available for everyone.