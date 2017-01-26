Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerator Graduation Set for Jan. 30

SPRINGFIELD — Business leaders, public officials, and community members will attend the graduation of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerator, the nation’s first manufacturing accelerator, hosted by Valley Venture Mentors, 1500 Main St., Suite 125, Springfield, on Monday, January 30 at 5 p.m.

Meet the seven Massachusetts manufacturers whose businesses have benefited from the program and learn how they are bringing the manufacturing industry into the 21st Century. Guests includes representatives from Gov. Charlie Baker’s office, the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, and more.