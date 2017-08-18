MassEcon Announces Finalists for Economic Impact Awards

WATERTOWN — Nineteen companies from across the state have been selected as finalists for the 2017 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards, awarded annually by MassEcon for their outstanding contributions to the Massachusetts economy.

This year, there are three finalists based in Western Mass.:

Avista Pharma Solutions Inc., in Agawam, a leading U.S.-based contract testing, development, and manufacturing organization for the pharmaceutical industry;

Interprint USA Inc., in Pittsfield, a global company and a leading designer and décor printer for the laminate industry; and

Tsubaki, in Chicopee, a Leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive parts and designer of driving systems.

Together, these companies have added more than 90 jobs to the Commonwealth, invested over $22 million, and expanded their facilities by over 130,000 square feet since January 2016.

The finalist companies, representing businesses from Greater Boston to Western Massachusetts, range in size and are drawn from different sectors including, manufacturing, distribution, biotechnology, food, medical devices, and technology. MassEcon selected the finalists based on their job growth, facility expansion, and investment since Jan. 1, 2016, as well as other criteria including community involvement. The finalists collectively have added more than 1,500 jobs to the Commonwealth, invested more than $500 million, and expanded their facilities by nearly 3 million square feet since January 2016.

Finalists will present one-minute elevator pitches describing their growth in the Bay State to a panel of judges and business leaders on Sept. 13 at Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP in Boston. Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, Jay Ash, will be the featured guest at the event.

Finalists compete on a regional basis, defined as West, Central, Southeast, Northeast, and Greater Boston. From the pool of finalists, a gold, silver, and bronze winner will be selected from each region. The winners from each of the five regions will be announced in October and recognized at an awards luncheon on Nov. 21 in Boston.