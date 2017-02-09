MassMutual Continues Support of Legal Clinic

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and the Hampden County Bar Association (HCBA) have announced MassMutual’s ongoing support for the HCBA’s Hampden County Legal Clinic, including a $160,000 grant intended to support its expansion and continuation of legal services.

The Hampden County Legal Clinic is a legal aid program that provides pro bono services to individuals at no charge, most of whom have limited financial resources and who meet specific eligibility guidelines. The Legal Clinic provides services in the Housing, District, and Probate & Family Courts in Hampden County. It also works with unrepresented individuals on issues regarding foreclosure, tenant and consumer matters, and with regional attorneys to match their legal skills and expertise with pro bono opportunities. These opportunities provided by the Legal Clinic include general legal advice and services, limited assistance representation, mentoring with students at local law schools, legal education programming, and other community outreach programs.

MassMutual is continuing its support of the Legal Clinic at a critical time when a significant number of litigants in local courts are unable to afford legal representation. Currently, more than 85% of the cases in the Western Division Housing Court involve people who are without legal representation. The current grant brings MassMutual’s total financial support of the Legal Clinic to approximately $250,000.

“MassMutual is proud to continue its support of the Hampden County Legal Clinic, which provides legal guidance and counsel for those in our community with low or no income,” said Michael O’Connor, General Counsel, MassMutual. “MassMutual has a long tradition of supporting the communities in which it does business, and this grant reflects our ongoing commitment to invest our time, talent and resources to ensure access to legal services for all members of our community.”

MassMutual began its association with the HCBA six years ago with grant funding, enabling the Legal Clinic to expand its lawyer-for-a-day programs and increasing the services it provided. The funding from MassMutual has enabled the Legal Clinic to become the center piece for pro bono services in Western Mass. Importantly, in addition to the financial support MassMutual has provided, its attorneys have participated in Legal Clinic programing for nearly 10 years.

“We’re elated with MassMutual’s increased funding, and their involvement in making the Legal Clinic an invaluable community resource,” said Attorney Kevin V. Maltby, president of the Hampden County Bar Assoc.