MassMutual Names Aaron Miller Head of Strategy & Corporate Development

SPRINGFIELD — Strengthening its business strategy and development expertise, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) today named Aaron Miller head of Strategy & Corporate Development.

Miller reports to Betsy Ward, MassMutual’s chief financial officer and chief actuary.

In his new role, Miller, who will work closely with MassMutual’s executive leadership team, is responsible for leading the development of the company’s corporate and business strategies, as well as competitive intelligence, helping maximize MassMutual’s long-term performance.

“Aaron’s nearly two decades of experience across many disciplines within the financial services arena will add both breadth and depth to our business strategy and planning thought leadership,” said Ward. “We look forward to Aaron’s business acumen in helping differentiate MassMutual from key competitors through the monitoring of global industries, markets, opportunities and trends – all in support of our purpose of helping people secure their future and protect the ones they love.”

Miller joins MassMutual from Capital One Financial Corporation, where he spent more than six years as managing vice president of Strategy. In this role, he was responsible for supporting the company’s overall corporate development agenda and evaluating potential acquisition targets. Of note, he led Capital One’s February 2012 $9 billion acquisition of ING Direct USA, and the company’s $2.6 billion acquisition of HSBC’s U.S. credit card business in May 2012.

Prior to Capital One, from 2006 through 2010, Miller was a Principal with Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners, where he was responsible for originating and evaluating investment opportunities in the financial services, Internet and business services sectors. He also served on the boards of Ziff Davis Media Inc. (acquired by j2 Global. Inc.), and Central Security Group (acquired by Summit Partners), among others.

Miller began his career in 1999 with McKinsey & Company’s North American financial services practice, eventually becoming a senior consultant. There he helped Global 1000 and earlier stage companies address such issues as strategy, new business development and operations.

Miller received his bachelor’s degree in economics and public policy studies from Duke University, and earned his MBA from The Harvard Business School.