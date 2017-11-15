MassMutual Names Sean Newth Chief Accounting Officer, Controller

SPRINGFIELD — MassMutual announced the appointment of Sean Newth as chief accounting officer and corporate controller, effective immediately.

Newth, who has nearly two decades of accounting experience in financial services, will oversee MassMutual’s corporate-accounting operations and financial reporting. He will report to Elizabeth Ward, the company’s chief financial officer and chief actuary.

“Sean’s strong business acumen, depth of knowledge, and outstanding reputation in the industry make him an excellent addition as a senior leader to our team,” said Ward. “Additionally, his experience and demonstrated global accounting and reporting expertise will be invaluable in helping to drive MassMutual’s continued strategic growth momentum, operational transformation, and success.”

Newth comes to MassMutual from State Street Corp., where, after joining the firm in 2005, he served as chief accounting officer and controller since 2014. He also held a range of other senior positions in State Street’s Accounting department, including deputy controller and director of accounting policy.

Newth began his career at KPMG in 1997, where, during his eight years at the firm, he served in various transaction services, accounting advisory and assurance roles.

A certified public accountant, Newth holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Providence College, and earned his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He serves as chairman of the board for the Arts & Business Council of Greater Boston and is a member of the Providence College Boston President’s Council.