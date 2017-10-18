Mathew Geffin of Webber & Grinnell Earns CIC Designation

NORTHAMPTON — Mathew Geffin, vice president of Webber & Grinnell Insurance, earned his Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) designation from the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.

The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors has been providing high-quality continuing education to insurance professionals since 1969. Because of its high standards, CIC has become the nation’s premier designation program for insurance professionals throughout the U.S.

“We are proud of Mat’s accomplishments,” said Bill Grinnell, president of Webber & Grinnell Insurance, “and his CIC designation is another example of our continued commitment of excellence to the clients and communities that we serve.”