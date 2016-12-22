Maureen Ross O’Connell to Serve on MAIA Board

HOLYOKE — Maureen Ross O’Connell, president of Ross Insurance Agency, was elected to serve on the board of directors for the Massachusetts Assoc. of Insurance Agents (MAIA). Her term begins Jan. 1, 2017.

O’Connell has worked with Ross Insurance Agency since 1978. She is a crtified insurance counselor and has previously served on the agents’ advisory panel for Encompass Insurance, including stints as vice chairperson and chairperson.

“MAIA is a member-driven association dedicated to preserving, strengthening, and promoting its members and the independent insurance agency system. Insurance agents in Massachusetts have experienced a lot of change in the past several years,” O’Connell said. “As an organization, MAIA is here to assist its members to traverse the ever-changing landscape and maintain market share. I look forward to advocating on behalf of the independent agents in Massachusetts.”

MAIA is a professional association for insurance agents throughout Massachusetts that offers continuing education opportunities for insurance professionals, advocates on behalf of independent insurance agents across Massachusetts, and keeps agents informed on current issues impacting insurance throughout the state and at the national level.

“MAIA is extremely pleased that Maureen has agreed to be a member of the board of directors of the association. Her experience as an agency owner and manager brings a perspective that will assist the board in better representing the association members,” said Frank Mancini, president and CEO of MAIA. “As a veteran of numerous insurance-company agency advisory councils, Maureen has a keen knowledge of the interactions between insurance agencies and companies that will bring an added value to her position on the board of directors.”