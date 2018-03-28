MBK Announces Five Promotions

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. announced the promotions of Chelsea Cox, Lyudmila Renkas, Joseph LeMay, Dan Eger, and Francine Murphy.

Cox began as an intern at MBK in 2015 and became a full-time associate the following year. In her new position as senior associate in the Accounting and Audit Department, her primary focus is on nonprofit and commercial audits and employee-benefit plans. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Westfield State University and is currently pursuing her master of accountancy degree at Bay Path University. She is a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Over the past two years at MBK, Renkas has served as an associate accountant in the Audit and Accounting department at MBK. Having recently completed her MSA, she will turn her attention to new responsibilities as a senior associate. In her new role, she will be responsible for planning and leading client audit engagements, internal control evaluations, and pension audits. In addition, she prepares individual, partnership, and corporate tax returns for clients in the real-estate, construction, healthcare, and nonprofit industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Elms College and a master of acountancy degree from Westfield State University.

Lemay joined MBK in January of 2015 as an associate. In his new role as senior associate, his responsibilities consist of being the lead accountant on review and compilation-level engagements, staff training, and tax-planning strategy for clients in the manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and distribution industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business, with a concentration in accounting, from Westfield State University, and received his master of accountancy degree there in 2015. He obtained his CPA license in 2017 and is a member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Eger, who has been with MBK since 2005, has been promoted to senior associate. He focuses on preparing federal and state income-tax forms for corporations, individuals, and nonprofits. He has more than 12 years of tax experience and brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. In addition to serving as a tax preparer, he has developed an expertise in the firm’s specialized tax software, servicing as a resource to the entire Tax Department. Eger holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from American International College, where he graduated as a member of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society.

Murphy, who has served as a paraprofessional in MBK’s Accounting Department since 2013, has been promoted to tax associate. In that new role, her responsibilities include preparing federal and state income-tax forms for corporations, individuals, and nonprofits; preparing city and town tax filings; preparing annual reports; and responding to IRS notices. She holds an associate degree in accounting from Holyoke Community College.

“My partners and I are deeply proud of this group,” said MBK Managing Partner James Barrett. “We have a standing commitment to the next generation here at MBK, and to see such a talented and vital group of young accountants develop and thrive in our firm is not only encouraging, but a testament to the future. Chelsea, Mila, Joseph, Francine, and Dan each offer distinct qualities to warrant their individual promotions, but what they have in common as a group is a strong work ethic, a positive attitude, strong leadership qualities, and dedication to adding value to our clients and the firm as a whole.”