Mediware Acquires Fazzi Associates

LENEXA, Kan. — Mediware Information Systems Inc., a portfolio company of TPG Capital and a leading supplier of software solutions for healthcare and human-service providers and payers, recently acquired Northampton-based Fazzi Associates, one of the largest companies serving home health and hospice.

The acquisition creates a unique alignment between two healthcare industry leaders — one in innovative software, the other in outsourced services, consultation, and education. The combined company will have a greater capacity to help post-acute and community-based providers increase efficiency and improve clinical, financial, and operational performance to advance patient care.

The addition of Fazzi Associates enables Mediware to offer new, comprehensive, and best-in-class services and solutions — including medical coding, revenue-cycle management, education, CAHPS, consulting, and ancillary solutions that address key challenges and evolving complexities affecting the post-acute care sectors.

“Fazzi Associates complements the Mediware family and further strengthens our ability to advance high-quality and efficient patient care while also driving down health care costs,” said Bill Miller, CEO of Mediware. “Fazzi Associates’ extensive industry knowledge and insights will help us identify potential new opportunities for expansion, which is core to Mediware’s long-term growth strategy.”

Founded in 1978, Fazzi Associates is the largest and oldest provider of coding services in home health and hospice. Serving more than 1,400 agencies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Fazzi Associates’ management team has a track record of success in helping post-acute-care agencies improve quality, enhance efficiency, and accelerate growth.

“Mediware shares our mission of driving a culture focused on innovation, quality, and consistency in health care,” said Tim Ashe, president of Fazzi Associates. “Together, Mediware and Fazzi Associates will be well-positioned for rapid growth as we continue to expand the ways we can help our home-health and hospice customers be successful.”

Mediware plans to maintain Fazzi Associates’ brand and Western Mass. headquarters; the firm’s leadership team will continue to lead Fazzi Associates’ lines of business. Dr. Bob Fazzi will serve in a strategic advisory role with Mediware, consulting on industry relations, home-health advocacy, growth opportunities, and innovation.