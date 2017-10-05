Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Owner to Deliver Lecture at Bay Path

LONGMEADOW — Michelle Wirth, owner of the new Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, will deliver the 2017 Innovative Thinking and Entrepreneurship Lecture at Bay Path University. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Blake Student Commons on the Longmeadow campus. A networking continental breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the lecture to follow at 8:15 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit www.baypath.edu/michellewirth.

After graduating from Lehigh University with a degree in mechanical engineering, Wirth began her professional career with Mercedes Benz USA, and held positions in engineering, public relations, and marketing. In her roles, she was able to travel to the company headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. To achieve brand excellence, she observed, the company encourages a culture of innovation through employee collaboration — a philosophy that she embraces in her own day-to-day leadership.

“When your approach is ‘everyone deserves the best life has to offer’ … and you trust in the idea that there is plenty for everyone, I believe the universe conspires with you,” Wirth said. “Opportunities seem to pop up everywhere, and the feeling of abundance and generosity just propagates.”

Wirth joins a long list of past speakers for the Innovative Thinking and Entrepreneurship Lecture, including Susan Marvin, president of Marvin Windows and Doors; Sue Morelli, CEO and president of Au Bon Pain; and Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, among others. The lecture is sponsored by Strategic Alliances and the Advisory Council at Bay Path University.