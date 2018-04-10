Mercy Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Luis Andres Moral

SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Luis Andres Moral has joined the staff of New England Pathology Associates and Mercy Medical Center.

Board-certified in anatomic pathology and neuropathology, Moral received his medical degree from the University of Guayaquil in Ecuador and completed his residency in anatomic pathology at the University of Kansas in Kansas City. He completed a fellowship in surgical pathology from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and a fellowship in neuropathology from the University of Kansas.

Moral’s clinical interests include surgical pathology, neuropathology, cytopathology, and autopsy pathology.