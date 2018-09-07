Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Welcomes Briana Doyle, Matthew Ogrodowicz

HOLYOKE — Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. recently welcomed two new associates to the firm’s Audit and Accounting department: Briana Doyle and Matthew Ogrodowicz, MSA.

“Briana and Matthew are perfect examples of the kind of young professional talent that can be found here in Western Massachusetts,” said MBK Partner Howard Cheney. “While they may be new to the profession, they each bring a diverse set of experiences and a wealth of potential to the table. We take pride in seeing our young professionals develop into experts, advisors, and leaders, and look forward to watching Briana and Matthew grow here at MBK.”

Doyle comes to MBK following a tax internship at a public accounting firm in Westborough. As an accounting associate, she will focus on audit engagements across a variety of industries. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nichols College.

Ogrodowicz will also focus on audit engagements. Before joining MBK, he was a bookkeeper at a Holyoke business. He holds a bachelor of administration degree in psychology from Amherst College and received his master’s degree in accounting from UMass Amherst. He recently joined the Business Development Group at MBK and serves as the treasurer of the board of Historic Holyoke at Wistariahurst and the South Hadley Farmer’s Market.

Doyle and Ogrodowicz are the latest in a new class of accounting associates at MBK. Over the course of the next several months, they will be trained extensively in audit, accounting, and taxation and will have an opportunity to bring their unique backgrounds and skill sets to bear in providing accounting work to clients.