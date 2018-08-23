MGM Chef to Lead Healthy Eating Lesson, Present $25,000 Check to Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Square One will welcome MGM Springfield Assistant Executive Chef Chris Smigel, along with General Manager Alex Dixon and Vice President of Human Resources Marikate Murren, to participate in a hands-on healthy eating lesson.

In keeping with Square One’s commitment to teaching children the importance of making healthy choices, Smigel will prepare a creative snack using parsnips as the featured vegetable with the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center at 255 King St. in Springfield on Monday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

The lesson will occur in conjunction with the presentation of $25,000 from MGM Springfield to support Square One’s work with children and families.

“We are so grateful to our friends at MGM Springfield for recognizing the important roles that high-quality childcare and early learning play in building a better community,” says Joan Kagan, president and CEO of Square One. “We know that by providing more opportunities for children to be nurtured in a safe, healthy, playful, and inspiring atmosphere, parents can have greater peace of mind while they are at work.”

Alex Dixon, general manager of MGM Springfield, added that “it is an honor to support such a fantastic organization. The valuable work they’re doing for the Springfield community is truly admirable. We’re thrilled to participate in the healthy-eating program.”