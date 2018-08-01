MGM Springfield Guest Experience Will Include White Lion Brewing

SPRINGFIELD — True to its promise, MGM Springfield has established strong relationships with Springfield-based businesses in preparation for the casino’s Aug. 24 launch. Specially brewed lager from White Lion Brewing Co. will be served on MGM’s casino floor. The bottled lager is appropriately named King of Hearts.

According to White Lion brew master Mike Yates, “this lager is brewed exclusively for MGM Springfield. It’s a classic German style lager, light amber in color with an ABV of 4.7%. It’s crisp and drinkable with subtle flavors, thanks to both German and American hops with a touch of sweetness from German malts.”

“White Lion has been on our radar since we first came into town,” said Anthony Caratozzolo, vice president of Food & Beverage for MGM Springfield. “I’ve always been impressed with both the beer and owner Ray Berry’s tenacity and his commitment to Springfield.”

Several months ago, Berry and Yates were invited to talk specifics with MGM’s food and beverage team. The decision was made to develop a distinctive lager, and Yates went to work. According to Berry, “this lager is something special. The White Lion team is thrilled to be part of this extraordinary moment in Springfield’s history.”

MGM notes that, in addition to King of Hearts, White Lion’s signature brews will be available at TAP Sports Bar.