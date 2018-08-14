MGM Springfield. PVTA Unveil ‘The Loop’

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield and the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) unveiled the creative wrap of the ‘The Loop’ on Monday. Beginning August 24, with the opening of the new MGM resort, the new public transportation service will link downtown tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants, and arts and culture destinations.

The Loop will connect a number of Springfield landmarks, including Union Station, the Springfield Armory, Springfield Museums, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and MGM Springfield.

“Springfield is on the rise, and tourism is a vital component to its revitalization,” said Alex Dixon, general manager of MGM Springfield. “The Loop will be a welcome boost to area businesses, allowing us to package the whole area as a consolidated travel destination rather than just one individual attraction.”

The Loop will also make stops at the MassMutual Center, Holiday Inn Express, the Sheraton, Hampton Inn, and La Quinta Inn & Suites. It will run Wednesdays through Sundays from Union Station, beginning at 10 a.m., until 10 p.m., and complete a full circuit in 60 minutes during the day and 40 minutes in the evening