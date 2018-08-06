MGM Springfield to Offer First Look at Loyalty Program on Aug. 11-12

SPRINGFIELD — As MGM Springfield prepares to open its doors, it invites the public to join M life Rewards, MGM Resorts’ award-winning loyalty program.

On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12, MGM Springfield will host an M life Rewards sign-up party at the MassMutual Center, introducing guests to the exclusive offers and benefits available only to members. MGM Springfield is offering existing competitor cardholders the opportunity to leverage their status and join M life Rewards at a comparable level.

“With our opening day almost here, now is the time for our future guests to become M life Rewards members and make sure they start earning benefits from day one,” said Anika Gaskins, vice president of National Marketing for MGM Springfield. “As the industry leader, M life Rewards provides the highest level of service and benefits, and we are looking forward to bringing this elevated new experience to Springfield.”

Upon arrival to the event, guests will be greeted with a lavish red-carpet arrival, preview all M life Rewards properties, plus enjoy DJ entertainment. The first 100 signups on each day will receive an invitation to a pre-opening casino event, and each new M life Rewards member will have an opportunity to enter to win a motorcycle from Indian Motorcycle of Springfield on Sept. 16. Some attendees may also qualify to win concert tickets to Stevie Wonder or Comedy Get Down at the MassMutual Center and Aaron Lewis or “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince” at Symphony Hall. This complimentary event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to anyone age 21 or older.

Members of M life Rewards will enjoy special room rates, pre-sale show tickets, priority reservations, and invitations to members-only events nationally at MGM Resorts’ sister properties.