MGM Springfield Welcomes Marketing and Communications Staff

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield announced the team that will oversee its marketing, advertising, and communications efforts, welcoming Sarah Moore as vice president of Marketing, Advertising & Retail and Saverio Mancini as director of Communications.

“I’m very excited about the team we continue to assemble to lead MGM Springfield,” MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis said. “I’m especially pleased that we were able to recruit New England natives and industry veterans for these two important positions. Moore and Mancini bring an abundance of experience to our resort that is exceeded only by their passion for our vision and their understanding of Springfield’s rich heritage.”

Moore assumes responsibility for the development and execution of strategic marketing plans and overall brand management as well as oversight of retail operations and leased outlets. She joins the MGM Springfield team with more than a decade of experience at MGM Resorts International. Most recently, she was responsible for the marketing, advertising, and retail strategy for the newly opened MGM National Harbor. She previously worked as Brand Marketing director and director of Sustainable Operations at MGM Resorts for more than five years. Prior to that, she was on the opening teams for ARIA, Vdara, and Crystals at CityCenter, all in Las Vegas. She is a graduate of Roger Williams University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Mancini, who will work closely with Moore, will oversee the execution of external media and communications, as well as manage key brand corporate communications and public relations that support and enhance the image of MGM Springfield. He comes to MGM Springfield from Quinn & Hary Marketing in New London, Conn., where he was vice president of Public Relations. His client roster included Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, Old Saybrook, Conn.; Cape Arundel Cottage Preserve, Arundel, Maine; and the Connecticut Tourism Coalition. Before that, he spent nearly eight years managing and implementing successful communications and public-relations efforts for the pre-opening, grand opening, and subsequent expansions of Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

He started his career as a weekly newspaper reporter, and his previous experience also included a stint as vice president in the Connecticut office of Boston-based Regan Communications. He earned his MBA in hospitality and marketing from Johnson and Wales University and his bachelor’s degree in communications sciences from the University of Connecticut.