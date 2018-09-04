MJ Hyndman-Benander Joins Six-Point Creative as Director of Client Services

SPRINGFIELD — Brand-development firm Six-Point Creative has added MJ Hyndman-Benander as director of Client Services. In her new position, she oversees all client services for the agency, providing new client onboarding, client budget and planning oversight, key-account service, and oversight of Six-Point’s team of client advocates.

Hyndman-Benander brings to Six-Point 20 years of marketing experience working with global institutions in Manila, Philippines, for which she spearheaded high-profile events, managed international licensing agreements, and forged international alliances with blue-chip companies and entertainment giants such as Disney, Nickelodeon, and Warner Brothers. She has held marketing positions in the Philippines at BDO, Unibank Inc., Globe Telecom, SM Supermalls, and Citibank, N.A., where she received two Chairman’s Awards for programs leading to innovation and revenue contribution. Most recently, she worked for Bay Path University in Longmeadow as a recruitment and enrollment specialist for the International Graduate Admissions and Multicultural Affairs department.

Hyndman-Benander holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from Assumption College, Makati City, Philippines, where she received a College Leadership Award.