Monson Savings Appoints New Vice President of Government Banking

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced that Donna Easton-Vicalvi has joined the bank as vice president of Government Banking. She has more than 24 years of experience in the municipal-finance field, including 12 years as treasurer for the town of Hampden and the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District.

Easton-Vicalvi joined United Bank in 2008 to develop a Government Banking Division in Massachusetts and Connecticut as United Bank acquired branches in Connecticut. In 2016, she joined Merchants Bank in Vermont to develop a Massachusetts government-banking presence for the bank until 2017, when Merchants was acquired by Community Bank Systems.

“We are extremely pleased to have Donna join us,” said Steve Lowell, Monson Savings Bank president, adding that she brings not only a wealth of experience, but numerous affiliations and community involvement as well. “We look forward to her helping Monson Savings Bank enhance and expand our municipal products and services with her expertise.”