Monson Savings Bank Announces Community-giving Recipients

MONSON — For the seventh year in a row, Monson Savings Bank asked the community to help plan the bank’s community-giving activities by inviting people to vote for the organizations they would like the bank to support during 2017.

“We are very pleased that this program continues to be something that people truly appreciate, and really benefits the communities we serve. We actually started to get inquiries of when it was going to kick off back in early fall,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings Bank. “We were thrilled to hear from so many people.”

The top vote getters are Wilbraham United Players, Shriners Hospitals for Children, River East School-to-Career, Rick’s Place, Boy Scouts of Western Mass., Monson Bellmen Inc., Link to Libraries, Nomads of Hope, the Center for Human Development, and Monson Free Library.

“Our communities voted for more than 200 organizations this year,” added Lowell. “I have to say, it feels great to be part of such a wonderful community full of concerned, active, and committed citizens.”