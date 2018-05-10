Monson Savings Bank to Hold Second Narcan Training on May 15

WARE — The opioid crisis has affected individuals and families throughout area communities. Due to the overwhelming response to the first Narcan training offered by Monson Savings Bank, and in an effort to help educate employees, customers, and community members about administering this potentially lifesaving treatment, the bank is offering another Narcan training.

Nekr Jenkins, project coordinator for the Quaboag Hills Substance Use Alliance, will conduct this free training on Tuesday, May 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the bank’s Ware branch, at 136 West St. He will also discuss how Narcan kits can be obtained and be available to answer questions.

“This is a social issue that we really feel is striking all of society, and it’s important for us to try and do something about it,” said Monson Savings Bank President Steven Lowell.

E-mail dcarpentier@monsonsavings.com to register or for more information.