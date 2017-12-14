Mount Holyoke College Offering New Classes for Professionals

SOUTH HADLEY — Mount Holyoke College is now offering a series of linked classes for professionals seeking new or expanded skills to further their careers.

The new offerings are through Mount Holyoke’s graduate programs for emerging leaders, managers, communications professionals, and educators. They include the Nonprofit Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship Institute, the Digital Innovation and Media Institute, the Global and Intercultural Leadership Institute, and the Differentiated Instruction Institute. The classes can be taken alone or in a series, for credit or simply to build expertise. More information can be found here.

“These institutes offer professionals pathways to further their careers and to position themselves for brighter futures and careers in burgeoning fields,” said Tiffany Espinosa, executive director of Graduate Programs at Mount Holyoke.

Those attending will learn essential career skills, including project management, leadership, finance, and effective collaboration. The courses are designed to meet the needs of professionals, delivering graduate-level education in on-campus, accelerated courses that can be completed in a week, or online courses that can be taken anywhere in the world. An added bonus, taking classes with like-minded professionals offers students a built-in network to grow with their careers.

The deadline to register for January classes is Tuesday, Dec. 19. To register, click here.