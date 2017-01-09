Multi-chamber Event to Explore Robert’s Rules of Order

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce has slated a Lunch and Learn event for Thursday, Feb. 11. This multi-chamber event will include members from the Greater Westfield and East of the River Five Town chambers of commerce.

The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Storrowton Tavern Carriage House in West Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to utilize common rules and procedures for deliberation and debate in order to place the whole room on the same footing. Robert’s Rules of Order is the standard for facilitating discussions and group decisioncmaking. These processes are designed to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate and to share ideas in an orderly manner.

The event includes lunch and an informative presentation by Robert MacDonald, who has moderated many political debates and several meetings on governmental issues, has been parliamentarian for numerous meetings, and has lectured on Robert’s Rules of Order.

The event cost is $35. For more information, call the West of the River Chamber of Commerce at (413) 426-3880 or register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.