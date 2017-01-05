Munich Haus Announces Upcoming Game Feast Dates

CHICOPEE — The Munich Haus will host its signature Game Feast events in the first quarter of 2017. The Game Feast is a buffet-style celebration that takes place in the upstairs banquet hall at the Munich Haus. The event will feature carving stations for venison, bison, elk, and mountain goat, as well as a buffet featuring kangaroo, alligator, and all of the Munich Haus favorites.

All Game Feast dates are on Saturdays: Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., Feb. 25 at 6 p.m., March 25 at 6 p.m., and April 22 at 6 p.m.

“We are happy to announce new Game Feast dates for our patrons,” said Patrick Gottschlicht, Munich Haus owner. “We have been selling them out lately and want to make sure everyone gets a chance to experience one. This is probably the most unique assortment of game at an event in the Valley.”

Tickets cost $55 per person and can be purchased on the Munich Haus website or by calling (413) 594-8788.