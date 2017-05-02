Museum School Offers Spring and Summer Classes for Kids, Adults

SPRINGFIELD — The Museum School at the Springfield Museums is currently offering classes and experiential learning opportunities for both children and adults. Spaces are still available for spring and summer courses and trips. Gift certificates are also available.

All classes are led by experienced and supportive instructors, in topics tied to the museums’ collections and special traveling exhibits. Summer courses for young people include explorations ranging from turtles to samurai to Marc Chagall. Offerings for adults include silk painting and ‘learning to look.’ Many courses are one-day offerings, allowing even the busiest adults to participate.

Adult travel opportunities are also being planned, including trips to MASS MoCA, the MFA in Boston, and Glimmerglass. The Museum School is also offering a cruise through Southeast Alaska.

For complete course descriptions, travel itineraries, fees, and registration information, visit springfieldmuseums.org and select ‘classes’ under ‘programs,’ or call (413) 263-6800, ext. 377 or 382.