‘Negotiating Your Way to Success’ Workshop Slated for Oct. 5-6

EAST LONGMEADOW — Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University will host “Negotiating Your Way to Success” with Dr. Joshua Weiss on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Friday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, One Denslow Road, East Longmeadow.

In this workshop, participants will be challenged to rethink what they know about negotiation, understand why negotiation is a critical work and life skill, learn how to approach negotiation from a cooperative perspective, and be provided with practical tools and tips to put them on a road to negotiation boldness. Weiss will touch upon strategic approaches for dealing with all negotiations, the two primary models in negotiation and when to use them, the positional approach and the interest-based approach, and the three key dynamics in negotiation.

Weiss is a senior fellow at the Harvard Negotiation Project (HNP), a subsidiary of Harvard University’s Program on Negotiation, a consortium comprised of faculty, staff, and students from Harvard, MIT, and Tufts University. He is also the co-founder of the Global Negotiation Initiative at the HNP. He is currently the director of Bay Path University’s MS in Leadership and Negotiation.

In addition, Weiss is the founder of Negotiation Works Inc., and consults for a number of Fortune 500 companies, the United Nations, and the U.S. government. He delivers negotiation and mediation training and courses, and is tasked with negotiation and mediation at the organizational, corporate, government, and international levels. He received his PhD in 2002 from the Institute for Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University.

“Negotiating Your Way to Success” is sponsored by Strategic Alliances at Bay Path University. Strategic Alliances is recognized by the SHRM to offer professional-development credits (PDCs) SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM. This two-day learning experience offers 9.25 PDCs. Registration is $500 per attendee and is available by clicking here.