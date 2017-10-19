Nicole Miner Joins Employee Benefits Team at Smith Brothers

EASTHAMPTON — Insurance broker Smith Brothers has added Nicole Miner as employee benefits account executive, based in the company’s Easthampton office. Her responsibilities include managing and selling employee-benefits products; administering and servicing group medical, Medicare, dental, life, disability, and voluntary benefits; providing annual market analysis and strategy for groups upon renewal; facilitating employee-education meetings; and client services including COBRA administration, enrollment changes, HR consulting, ACA, ERISA, and other compliance communications.

Previously, Miner was a benefits director and licensed agent with Dowd Financial Services. She earned her degree from UMass Amherst, and is also a certified paralegal. With a strong passion for animals and helping others, she is active with her local Animal Control Advisory Board, where she currently serves as chair and secretary.